Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Expand Energy (EXE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Expand Energy (NASDAQ: EXE):

3/16/2026 – Expand Energy had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Expand Energy had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Expand Energy had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $112.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Expand Energy had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $137.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Expand Energy had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Expand Energy was given a new $123.00 price target by Wells Fargo & Company.

2/23/2026 – Expand Energy had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Expand Energy was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

2/19/2026 – Expand Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Expand Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..

2/18/2026 – Expand Energy had its price target raised by Stephens from $145.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Expand Energy was upgraded by TD Cowen to “strong-buy”.

1/28/2026 – Expand Energy had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Expand Energy had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Expand Energy had its price target lowered by Stephens from $143.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,976,035. The trade was a 2.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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