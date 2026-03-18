WBI Investments LLC Sells 2,678 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

WBI Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after acquiring an additional 826,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vertiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,173,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,132,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.4%

Vertiv stock opened at $268.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $276.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.88 and its 200 day moving average is $182.88. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $16,506,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,353,165.35. This represents a 48.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,136,800. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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