WBI Investments LLC Makes New $975,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 79.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,534,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,241,091,000 after buying an additional 12,645,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,482,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,378,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117,583 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American International Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,046,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,045,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,256,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,979 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $88.07.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.56%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIG

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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