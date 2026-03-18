WBI Investments LLC Invests $868,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after buying an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Palantir Technologies News

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $155.08 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $370.90 billion, a PE ratio of 246.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.84.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.05.

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

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Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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