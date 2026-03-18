WBI Investments LLC Buys 3,541 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

WBI Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 116.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,170 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 943 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,608.10. The trade was a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AXP opened at $300.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $328.00 to $285.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXP

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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