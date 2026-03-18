WBI Investments LLC Acquires 15,782 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

WBI Investments LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of WBI Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $11,288,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,750. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.47.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Interactive Brokers Group

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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