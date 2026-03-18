Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY Shares Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Waystar were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 2,923.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,461,000 after purchasing an additional 853,239 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar in the third quarter valued at $4,002,000. Munro Partners boosted its holdings in Waystar by 107.5% in the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 178,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 92,695 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,139,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Waystar by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 515,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 125,199 shares during the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 40,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,209,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 474,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,766.08. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Waystar Stock Performance

NASDAQ WAY opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $42.55.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Waystar had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $303.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Waystar in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $42.00 target price on Waystar in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Waystar from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered Waystar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waystar from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WAY

About Waystar

(Free Report)

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company’s unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar’s offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

Further Reading

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