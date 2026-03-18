W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Financial Review

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) and W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W.P. Carey has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of W.P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of W.P. Carey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -22.37% -9.28% -2.86% W.P. Carey 27.17% 5.67% 2.62%

Dividends

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and W.P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. W.P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $3.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W.P. Carey pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medalist Diversified REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and W.P. Carey has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Medalist Diversified REIT and W.P. Carey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 1 0 0 0 1.00 W.P. Carey 1 7 3 0 2.18

W.P. Carey has a consensus price target of $71.90, suggesting a potential upside of 0.32%. Given W.P. Carey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe W.P. Carey is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and W.P. Carey”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $10.40 million 1.59 -$2.39 million ($1.84) -6.28 W.P. Carey $1.72 billion 9.15 $466.36 million $2.11 33.97

W.P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W.P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

W.P. Carey beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

(Get Free Report)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

About W.P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

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