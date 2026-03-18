Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 15th

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2026

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAEGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAE opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE: IAE) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing in dividend-paying equity securities of companies in the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to build a diversified portfolio of high-yielding common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and depositary receipts, targeting issuers in markets such as Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

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Dividend History for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

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