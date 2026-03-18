Voss Capital LP Has $55.56 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Voss Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares during the quarter. Crocs makes up about 2.7% of Voss Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Voss Capital LP owned 1.28% of Crocs worth $55,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 159.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 211,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,441,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Crocs Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.72.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.37. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 45.17%. The company had revenue of $957.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,215,228.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,119,066.72. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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