Voss Capital LP Buys 50,000 Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Voss Capital LP increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Voss Capital LP owned about 0.18% of Sensient Technologies worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,324,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,497,000. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 108,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.23.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $393.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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