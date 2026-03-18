Voss Capital LP Acquires 80,000 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Voss Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Century Communities comprises about 1.1% of Voss Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Voss Capital LP owned 1.24% of Century Communities worth $23,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,341,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,569,000 after purchasing an additional 282,133 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Century Communities by 32.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,832,000 after buying an additional 254,186 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 8.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 456,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after buying an additional 36,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 26.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,463,000 after buying an additional 71,688 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Century Communities by 17.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 328,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after buying an additional 49,519 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Century Communities

In other news, Chairman Dale Francescon sold 100,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $7,251,244.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 561,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,686,795.28. This trade represents a 15.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of CCS opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCS

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

Further Reading

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