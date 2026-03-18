VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 8.8% – Should You Sell?

VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.59. 2,452,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,843,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.55 target price on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

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VNET Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $384.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.64 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the third quarter worth approximately $15,951,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in VNET Group by 110.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 236,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 123,901 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in VNET Group during the third quarter worth $1,744,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VNET Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 43,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group Company Profile

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VNET Group, Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) is a leading carrier-neutral internet data center (IDC) services provider in China. Established in 1999 and headquartered in Beijing, the company delivers a full spectrum of infrastructure solutions that support the growing digital economy. Its core offerings include data center colocation, managed hosting, network connectivity, and disaster recovery services designed to meet the performance and reliability requirements of enterprise and internet content customers.

The company’s product portfolio spans private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud deployments, enabling clients to scale computing resources on demand.

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