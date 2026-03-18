Vistra Corp. (VST) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.228 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a 0.4% increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Vistra has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vistra to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

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Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $164.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. Vistra has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 81.09%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Vistra will post 7 EPS for the current year.

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Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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