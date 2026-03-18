Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 134,540 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 12th total of 115,777 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,350 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 70,350 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Visionary in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Visionary Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visionary

GV opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Visionary has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visionary stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 145,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 2.60% of Visionary as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Visionary

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Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance.

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