Vertex Planning Partners LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Vertex Planning Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,979 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Team Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

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iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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