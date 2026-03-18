Vertex Planning Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.67 and a 52 week high of $103.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.00.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

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