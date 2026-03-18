Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by KMT Wealth Management LLC

KMT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 49.5% of KMT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KMT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $91,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $330.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.38 and a 200-day moving average of $333.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $344.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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