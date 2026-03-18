Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Purchased by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 300,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 101,064 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 124,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 191,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

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