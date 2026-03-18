Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $96,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,642,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $12,906,000. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 208,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $308.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.50 and a 200-day moving average of $312.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.40 and a twelve month high of $321.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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