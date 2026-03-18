Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Position Cut by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,998,000 after buying an additional 9,165,663 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12,542.9% during the third quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,074,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,413,000 after buying an additional 1,066,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,256,000 after buying an additional 851,110 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 189.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 334,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,375,000 after acquiring an additional 706,311 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,790,000 after acquiring an additional 607,436 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $456.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.15.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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