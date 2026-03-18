Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $166.55 and last traded at $165.13, with a volume of 880918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.20.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.70.

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Institutional Trading of Vanguard Energy ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by activities, such as the construction or provision of oil rigs, drilling equipment, and other energy-related service and equipment (such as seismic data collection), or companies engaged in the exploration, production, marketing, refining, and/or transportation of oil and gas products.

Further Reading

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