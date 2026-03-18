Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 414,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 585,005 shares.The stock last traded at $539.15 and had previously closed at $535.72.
Ulta Beauty News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Ulta launched on TikTok Shop to expand social‑selling channels and reach younger shoppers — a direct revenue‑growth initiative that could help offset slowing comps. Ulta Beauty debuts on TikTok Shop to ‘drive incremental growth’ via social selling
- Positive Sentiment: Ulta added Clöud Café as its first coffee & matcha brand — a merchandising/experience win that can increase in‑store dwell time and basket size. Clöud Café Enters Ulta Beauty As Its First Coffee And Matcha Brand
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated an Overweight rating, providing some analyst support amid the selloff. Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler
- Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha notes improving growth but record‑low margins — a mixed read that explains both buy‑and‑sell reactions. Ulta Beauty: Improving Growth, Record Low Margins (Rating Upgrade)
- Neutral Sentiment: Movable Ink’s CEO appointment is unlikely to move ULTA directly but highlights broader marketing/tech changes in retail personalization. Movable Ink Appoints Adam Stambleck as CEO
- Negative Sentiment: Investor panic after Q4/guide: coverage pieces report a 10–17% drop over recent sessions as FY2026 comps guidance disappointed and margins shrank. ULTA Stock Crashes 17% as High Costs and “Global Uncertainty” Scare Investors
- Negative Sentiment: CEO warned of “global uncertainty” post‑earnings; momentum scores and technical indicators turned negative, amplifying selling pressure. Ulta Beauty’s Momentum Score Loses Luster As CEO Warns Of ‘Global Uncertainty’ After Tepid Forecast
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple banks trimmed price targets (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, TD Cowen) — signaling reduced near‑term expectations from sell‑side analysts. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $750.00
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $674.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.27.
Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.2%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $660.77 and a 200 day moving average of $587.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 9.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.46 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.
The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.
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