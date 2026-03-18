Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 414,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 585,005 shares.The stock last traded at $539.15 and had previously closed at $535.72.

Ulta Beauty News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $674.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.27.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $660.77 and a 200 day moving average of $587.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 9.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.46 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

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Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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