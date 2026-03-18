UBS Group Cuts NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Price Target to $13.00

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded NuScale Power from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Northland Securities upgraded NuScale Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NuScale Power from $18.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NuScale Power from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

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NuScale Power Price Performance

SMR opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.19.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%.The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuScale Power news, insider Clayton Scott sold 22,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $274,681.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,451.44. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 18,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $226,925.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,686.24. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 635,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,439. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 1,550.9% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sector momentum — nuclear stocks drew fresh investor attention (NuScale was noted as climbing ~3% on Mar. 17), showing traders are still receptive to nuclear/AI data‑center power themes. Read More.

Sector momentum — nuclear stocks drew fresh investor attention (NuScale was noted as climbing ~3% on Mar. 17), showing traders are still receptive to nuclear/AI data‑center power themes. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamental narrative — a recent deep‑dive highlights NuScale as the only NRC‑certified small modular reactor company, reinforcing its long‑term commercial moat if projects progress to execution. Read More.

Fundamental narrative — a recent deep‑dive highlights NuScale as the only NRC‑certified small modular reactor company, reinforcing its long‑term commercial moat if projects progress to execution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail/analyst interest piece — coverage that frames the company as a long‑term speculative buy has circulated, which can support episodic buying despite headline risk. Read More.

Retail/analyst interest piece — coverage that frames the company as a long‑term speculative buy has circulated, which can support episodic buying despite headline risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Class‑action filings — multiple securities suits have been filed alleging misstatements related to ENTRA1 and other disclosures; at least one complaint specifically names senior executives under Section 20(a). This increases legal and reputational risk and is the primary driver of downward pressure. Read More.

Class‑action filings — multiple securities suits have been filed alleging misstatements related to ENTRA1 and other disclosures; at least one complaint specifically names senior executives under Section 20(a). This increases legal and reputational risk and is the primary driver of downward pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor alerts and litigation solicitation — a large number of law firms are circulating alerts and encouraging losses‑period investors to seek lead‑plaintiff status (deadline Apr. 20, 2026), signaling sustained media/legal attention that can keep volatility elevated. Representative notice: Read More.

Investor alerts and litigation solicitation — a large number of law firms are circulating alerts and encouraging losses‑period investors to seek lead‑plaintiff status (deadline Apr. 20, 2026), signaling sustained media/legal attention that can keep volatility elevated. Representative notice: Read More. Negative Sentiment: Material allegation tied to prior price shock — press releases cite that alleged ENTRA1 misrepresentations led to a ~12% stock plunge; such claims, if proven or prolonged in litigation, could materially affect investor confidence and valuation. Read More.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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