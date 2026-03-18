Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 1,856 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,237 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.9% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 210.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,480.14. This trade represents a 75.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,103.94. The trade was a 57.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.7%

American Express stock opened at $300.16 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings raised American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.86.

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American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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