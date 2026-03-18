Tweedy Browne Co LLC Invests $738,000 in The Western Union Company $WU

Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 649.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Western Union by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Western Union Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of WU opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Western Union had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 12.33%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

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