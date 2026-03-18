Tweedy Browne Co LLC Buys 84,980 Shares of Hafnia Limited $HAFN

Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) by 110.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,980 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Hafnia were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFN. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hafnia in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Hafnia during the 3rd quarter worth $1,188,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAFN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hafnia in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Hafnia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hafnia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Dnb Carnegie lowered shares of Hafnia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hafnia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hafnia Price Performance

NYSE HAFN opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hafnia Limited has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $599.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million. Hafnia had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.94%.

About Hafnia

(Free Report)

Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

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