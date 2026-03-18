Tweedy Browne Co LLC Acquires New Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. $WMK

Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Weis Markets by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter.

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Weis Markets Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.46. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.23.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weis Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMK

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc (NYSE: WMK) is a regional supermarket chain headquartered in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, operating more than 200 stores across the Mid-Atlantic and Eastern Seaboard. Founded in 1912 by Harry and Sigmund Weis as a small produce and egg business, the company has grown into a full-service grocer serving Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio. Weis Markets offers a broad selection of products including fresh produce, bakery, deli, dairy, meat and seafood, alongside grocery, general merchandise and prepared foods.

In addition to traditional grocery offerings, Weis Markets provides pharmacy services in many of its locations, as well as in-store fuel centers at select sites.

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