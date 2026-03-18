TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) SVP Kieran Brennan Sells 12,000 Shares

TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) SVP Kieran Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 279,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,010.99. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TSS Trading Down 3.3%
NASDAQ:TSSI opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. TSS Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $338.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.12.
TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 6.16%.The company had revenue of $60.91 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSS
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSSI shares. Zacks Research upgraded TSS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TSS in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TSS in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
View Our Latest Report on TSSI
About TSS
TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc, formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc, is based in Columbia, United States.
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