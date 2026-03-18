Trust Investment Advisors Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,638 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Best Buy makes up about 1.1% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,062,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 45.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 261,849 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 81,720 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Best Buy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,916 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Evercore reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson set a $78.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $84.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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