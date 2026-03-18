TrueWealth Financial Partners Has $14.72 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

TrueWealth Financial Partners lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,046 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 7.5% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.5% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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