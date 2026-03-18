Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.2857.

TRIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp set a $17.50 price target on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial set a $17.00 target price on Trinity Capital in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $17.00 target price on Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,013.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 620,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,239.44. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Steve Louis Brown acquired 27,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 940,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,988.75. The trade was a 2.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,682 shares of company stock worth $553,902. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. AWM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 174.2% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 112,507 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth $737,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth $1,959,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 46.18% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Trinity Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large insider purchases: the chairman (Steve L. Brown) bought 27,109 shares (~$400k) and the CEO and a director also made small buys this week — a sign management confidence and likely a key bullish catalyst. Chairman SEC Filing CEO SEC Filing Director SEC Filing

Large insider purchases: the chairman (Steve L. Brown) bought 27,109 shares (~$400k) and the CEO and a director also made small buys this week — a sign management confidence and likely a key bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Strategic JV: Trinity and Capital Southwest formed a 50/50 joint venture with $100M committed ($50M each) to invest in first-out senior secured debt in the lower middle market — expands deal flow and adds a scaled co-investment capability. PR Newswire: JV Announcement

Strategic JV: Trinity and Capital Southwest formed a 50/50 joint venture with $100M committed ($50M each) to invest in first-out senior secured debt in the lower middle market — expands deal flow and adds a scaled co-investment capability. Positive Sentiment: Institutional & analyst backdrop: several buy/strong-buy analyst stances and recent increases in institutional holdings suggest ongoing support from professional investors (consensus price target ~$16.29), which can underpin the stock. MarketBeat: Analyst & Institutional Note

Institutional & analyst backdrop: several buy/strong-buy analyst stances and recent increases in institutional holdings suggest ongoing support from professional investors (consensus price target ~$16.29), which can underpin the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend announced: monthly dividend of $0.17 (annualized yield ~14.4%) payable March 31 — attractive to income buyers but already reflected in recent trading given the ex-dividend timing. MarketBeat: Dividend & Payout Details

Dividend announced: monthly dividend of $0.17 (annualized yield ~14.4%) payable March 31 — attractive to income buyers but already reflected in recent trading given the ex-dividend timing. Negative Sentiment: Dividend sustainability concern: the stated payout ratio is above 100% (≈104%), raising questions about sustainability of the high yield and potential pressure on future payouts or net asset growth. MarketBeat: Payout Ratio

Dividend sustainability concern: the stated payout ratio is above 100% (≈104%), raising questions about sustainability of the high yield and potential pressure on future payouts or net asset growth. Negative Sentiment: Mixed quarterly results: Trinity beat EPS narrowly but revenue missed materially versus estimates (reported revenue well below consensus), which is a caution for growth and credit-portfolio trends that investors monitor. MarketBeat: Earnings Summary

Mixed quarterly results: Trinity beat EPS narrowly but revenue missed materially versus estimates (reported revenue well below consensus), which is a caution for growth and credit-portfolio trends that investors monitor. Negative Sentiment: Options activity: an unusual spike in put-option volume (6,512 puts, +1,004% vs typical) indicates some traders are positioning for downside or hedging — a short-term bearish signal.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

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Trinity Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

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