Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

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Trevi Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 194.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 32.0% during the third quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

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