Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 11407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Treasury Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Trading Up 1.1%

About Treasury Wine Estates

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

(Get Free Report)

Treasury Wine Estates is a Melbourne‐based global wine company that produces, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of wines. Its portfolio spans premium, luxury and commercial brands, including Penfolds, Beringer, Stags’ Leap Family Vineyards, Wolf Blass, Lindeman’s and Matua. The company sources fruit from a mix of owned vineyards and long-term grower partnerships across key wine regions in Australia, California and New Zealand.

The business was established in 2011 following a demerger from Foster’s Group and traces its heritage back to the founding of Penfolds in 1844.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.