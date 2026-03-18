Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,905 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $230,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

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Transdigm Group Trading Down 1.2%

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,232.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,339.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,320.06. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.70, for a total transaction of $4,850,430.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,320. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.68, for a total transaction of $13,296,490.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,177,888.64. This represents a 32.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 116,548 shares of company stock worth $162,572,393 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,584.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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