Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:CALY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of 91% compared to the average volume of 1,888 call options.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of CALY stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.96. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands plc (NYSE: MODG) is a leading global sports and entertainment company formed through the merger of Callaway Golf Company and Topgolf Entertainment Group in July 2022. The company combines Callaway’s heritage in golf equipment design and manufacturing with Topgolf’s innovative, technology-driven entertainment venues. Topgolf Callaway Brands serves a diverse audience of golf enthusiasts, casual players and social visitors, offering experiences that span both competitive sport and leisure activities.

Under the Callaway Golf brand, the company develops and markets a broad portfolio of premium golf clubs, balls, accessories and apparel.

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