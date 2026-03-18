Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.91, but opened at $36.00. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $37.5650, with a volume of 28,188 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Tokio Marine Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $15.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

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Tokio Marine is a Tokyo‑headquartered insurance group with roots in the late 19th century and is one of Japan’s largest insurers. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates to provide a broad suite of insurance and risk‑management services. Tokio Marine’s operations encompass both life and non‑life insurance businesses and are organized to serve individual policyholders, commercial clients and institutional customers.

The group’s core products and services include property & casualty insurance—covering commercial and personal lines such as fire, automobile, marine and casualty—specialty insurance solutions, reinsurance and life and health insurance.

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