thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:THYKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:THYKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 104,544 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 12th total of 127,287 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,866.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 56 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,866.9 days.

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

THYKF opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.

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About thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA

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Thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co KGaA is a global provider of water electrolysis solutions focused on the production of green hydrogen. Headquartered in Essen, Germany, the company was formed as a spin-off from Thyssenkrupp AG and trades on the OTC market under the ticker THYKF. It leverages decades of expertise in electrochemical engineering to deliver scalable and efficient hydrogen generation systems to industrial and energy customers worldwide.

The company’s core product portfolio comprises alkaline water electrolyzers, electrolyzer modules, and integrated balance-of-plant solutions—including water treatment, gas purification, compression, and safety systems.

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