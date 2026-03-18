TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.80 and last traded at GBX 35.80. 69,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 220,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

TheWorks.co.uk Trading Down 4.3%

The firm has a market cap of £21.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,169.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.70.

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TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX (7.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TheWorks.co.uk had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 63.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TheWorks.co.uk plc will post 9.8543689 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

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