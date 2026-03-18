The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 130.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $1,352,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 244.6% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,177,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.03. The company has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

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About Walt Disney

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The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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