The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 31,093 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.55.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $155.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.98 and a 1-year high of $162.68. The firm has a market cap of $172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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