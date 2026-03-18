The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG Shares Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 156.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

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Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.2%

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.97. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.27. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 179.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $3,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,167,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,331,362.40. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer purchased 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,507.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,032.80. This trade represents a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

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