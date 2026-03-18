The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
Shares of GS opened at $807.28 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $239.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $904.79 and a 200-day moving average of $845.08.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.
Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman doubled down on a very bullish S&P 500 call (S&P 7,600 by end-2026), reinforcing its role as a market-leading research shop and supporting potential advisory/trading flows if the call gains investor traction. Goldman Sachs doubles down on bold S&P 500 forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs Asset Management is targeting a $13B raise for a junior-debt fund, signaling fee-income growth in AM that can help diversify revenue away from cyclical IB trading. Goldman Sachs AM Targets $13 Billion
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman is among banks advising Reliance on the Jio IPO — a large potential mandate that could generate significant underwriting and advisory fees if the deal proceeds. Reliance said to work with six banks for Jio’s upcoming IPO
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s research is promoting energy picks with double-digit upside and dividends — favorable for trading commissions and asset-management inflows into energy strategies amid the oil shock. Goldman Sachs Top Energy Picks
- Neutral Sentiment: GS is aggressively expanding private credit (targeting a ~$300B portfolio by 2029) — a major growth opportunity for fee and interest income but one that increases balance-sheet credit exposure. Goldman’s Expansion in Private Credit
- Neutral Sentiment: Nomura hired ex-Goldman Connolly to boost derivatives sales — a modest talent loss but not material to Goldman’s overall scale; watch for any compounding talent departures. Nomura Hires Ex-Goldman’s Connolly
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman reports and market data show hedge funds are aggressively shorting financials — a headwind for GS equity performance and sentiment in the near term. Hedge funds ‘aggressively’ short financial stocks
- Negative Sentiment: An ex-Goldman CEO warned about private-credit risks possibly becoming the next financial stress point — a reputational and risk-management flag given GS’s private-credit build-out. Ex-Goldman CEO Sounds Alarm on Private Credit
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman’s own research warns the Middle East shock is concentrating pain in refined fuels (diesel, jet fuel) and rising fuel-oil prices and crack spreads lift inflation/PCE forecasts — macro pressure that can hurt risk assets and trading volatility patterns. Diesel Above $5 For The First Time Since 2022 Global Fuel Oil Prices Surge
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $919.29.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS
Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group
In related news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,101.89. This represents a 58.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
Further Reading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.