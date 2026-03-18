The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $807.28 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $239.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $904.79 and a 200-day moving average of $845.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $919.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,101.89. This represents a 58.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.