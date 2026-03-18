Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.3450, with a volume of 65241654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

More Tencent Music Entertainment Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tencent Music Entertainment Group this week:

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and core music growth beat expectations: Q4 revenue rose ~15.8% YoY to $1.24B, with online music revenue up ~21.7%, driven by continuing subscription and service growth. This underscores the strength of the core music business. Article Title

Revenue and core music growth beat expectations: Q4 revenue rose ~15.8% YoY to $1.24B, with online music revenue up ~21.7%, driven by continuing subscription and service growth. This underscores the strength of the core music business. Positive Sentiment: Paying user base remains large and growing: Tencent Music ended 2025 with ~127.4M paying music users, a metric that supports long-term monetization and recurring revenue. Article Title

Paying user base remains large and growing: Tencent Music ended 2025 with ~127.4M paying music users, a metric that supports long-term monetization and recurring revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings momentum and investor positioning: The stock had run up into the print as investors bought ahead of results, which can amplify reactions to any post-report surprise. Article Title

Pre-earnings momentum and investor positioning: The stock had run up into the print as investors bought ahead of results, which can amplify reactions to any post-report surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Macroeconomic backdrop: Markets are focused on the Fed/FOMC meeting this week, which can sway risk appetite for growth names like TME. Article Title

Macroeconomic backdrop: Markets are focused on the Fed/FOMC meeting this week, which can sway risk appetite for growth names like TME. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed estimates: Reported EPS of $0.11 missed the $0.23 consensus, which disappointed income-focused expectations despite the revenue beat. Article Title

EPS missed estimates: Reported EPS of $0.11 missed the $0.23 consensus, which disappointed income-focused expectations despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Change in disclosure of user metrics triggered the sell-off: Management said it will alter how certain user KPIs are disclosed going forward, reducing transparency on metrics investors use to value growth — this announcement appears to be the main catalyst for the sharp intraday decline. Article Title

Change in disclosure of user metrics triggered the sell-off: Management said it will alter how certain user KPIs are disclosed going forward, reducing transparency on metrics investors use to value growth — this announcement appears to be the main catalyst for the sharp intraday decline. Negative Sentiment: Heavy volume and technical damage: Trading volume spiked well above average and the share price reached a 52-week low, increasing the likelihood of further downside until clarity on metrics and near-term profitability trends is restored. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.50 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.48.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,777.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is a China-based digital music and audio entertainment platform that operates a portfolio of leading music streaming and social entertainment services. Its core consumer-facing products include streaming apps, online karaoke (KTV) services and live music and entertainment broadcasts. The company monetizes its content through a mix of subscriptions, digital music sales, in-app purchases, virtual gifting, advertising and licensing arrangements with rights holders.

The company traces its roots to the consolidation of Tencent’s music assets and was established in the mid-2010s to unify several prominent music properties under a single operating entity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.