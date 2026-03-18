TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Receives $3.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TELA. Loop Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TELA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELA Bio
TELA Bio Stock Up 9.1%
Shares of TELA opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.88.
About TELA Bio
TELA Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial‐stage medical technology company headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing regenerative medicine and advanced soft tissue repair solutions. By integrating proprietary biomaterials and processing technologies, TELA Bio aims to offer products that support the body’s natural healing processes in wound closure, hernia repair, reconstructive surgery and other surgical specialties.
The company’s product portfolio includes acellular dermal matrices, hemostatic agents and tissue scaffold systems.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.