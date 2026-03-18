TD Capital Management LLC Sells 7,605 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

TD Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 128,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,404,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,274,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.22 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.17.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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