TD Capital Management LLC Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF $JSCP

TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,977 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $47.87.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1703 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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