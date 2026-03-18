TD Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,999,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,531.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 682,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,374,000 after purchasing an additional 640,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average is $100.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.15 and a 1-year high of $101.46. The company has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

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