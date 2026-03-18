Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc Purchases 1,190 Shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc bought 1,190 shares of Surrozen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,738.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 675,613 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,568.87. This represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc purchased 35,433 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $881,573.04.

On Thursday, March 12th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc acquired 12,374 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $309,226.26.

On Thursday, February 12th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc acquired 1,093 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.86 per share, for a total transaction of $26,078.98.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc bought 17,763 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.57 per share, for a total transaction of $418,673.91.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc bought 4,355 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $95,548.70.

On Monday, February 2nd, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc purchased 731 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $15,628.78.

On Friday, January 30th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc purchased 4,271 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,356.69.

Surrozen Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SRZN opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. Surrozen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a market cap of $219.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Surrozen

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surrozen by 557.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 611,497 shares during the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP grew its position in shares of Surrozen by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 686,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 445,713 shares during the period. Spruce Street Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,764,000. Kalehua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,705,000. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Surrozen by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRZN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Surrozen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Surrozen in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Surrozen

About Surrozen

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Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies that target the Wnt signaling pathway for applications in tissue repair, regeneration and oncology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company leverages its proprietary SurroBody platform to design bispecific antibody molecules capable of modulating Wnt receptor activity with enhanced tissue specificity.

The SurroBody platform enables the generation of high-affinity, dual-binding antibodies engineered to either activate or inhibit Wnt signaling, a pathway critical to cell proliferation, differentiation and homeostasis.

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