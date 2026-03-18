Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Purchases 43,412 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,412 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 46.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $2,109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 496,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,188.20. This trade represents a 13.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.27). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.35%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

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